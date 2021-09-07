President hosts Indian Ambassador

At the reception, Phuc thanked the Indian Government for supporting Vietnam with oxygen generators and medical devices. He asked the ambassador to urge the Indian Government to give Vietnam an emergency loan of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the near future along with further provision of COVID-19 treatment drugs, equipment, and supplies. He asked the diplomat to pay attention to boosting the nations' cooperation, particularly in maintaining and increasing all-level interactions and people-to-people exchange and promoting the implementation of their existing collaboration mechanisms such as the Vietnam – India Joint Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation and face-to-face/virtual political consultation. Vietnam and India need to work together in organizing meaningful activities to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and in boosting the realization of a Plan of Action for their comprehensive strategic partnership in the 2021-2023 period, Phuc added. The President also suggested promoting cooperation in defense-security, cyber security, intelligence information exchange, fight against terrorism and transnational crime, non-traditional security issues, and legal assistance in the civil field. Regarding economic and trade engagement, Phuc asked the Indian Government to open its market for Vietnamese goods, particularly farm produce like longan, rambutan and durian. “Vietnam always… Read full this story

