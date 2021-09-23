President hosts CEO of US’s Quantum Group

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc witnesses the handover of the cooperation agreement between the US's Quantum Group and a Vietnamese joint venture – Kinhbac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) and the Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL). VNA/VNS Photo New York — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received Arun Savkur, CEO of the US's Quantum Group on September 22 in New York (local time), witnessing the handover of the cooperation agreement between the group and a Vietnamese joint venture. The joint venture was established between the Kinhbac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) and the Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL). At the reception, Savkur said based on its resources and financial strengths, Quantum is committed to making contribution to Việt Nam's development, initially with a series of projects worth VNĐ20 – 30 billion in total. Quantum wishes to make large investments across many important fields in Việt Nam and to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to build a healthcare system combining the western high technology and the eastern traditional medicine, the CEO said. He added his company intends to channel capital into building a technology centre for COVID-19 vaccine production in Việt Nam. Praising the US group's potential and achievement worldwide, President Phuc said they are long-term and strategic… Read full this story

