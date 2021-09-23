President holds bilateral meetings with Mongolian, European leaders in New York

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held talks with Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagin Khurelsukh in New York on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất NEW YORK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Mongolia, Switzerland and Austria, and President of the European Council (EC) in New York on September 22 (local time) on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly. At the meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagin Khurelsukh, the two leaders affirmed that they always attach great importance to the bilateral friendship, as well as the mutual support and assistance during the past struggles for national liberation and the current process of national construction. President Phúc said he is willing to coordinate with President Khurelsukh and the two countries' ministries and sectors to find appropriate measures to further develop bilateral cooperation in more fields. He proposed both sides work together to create favourable conditions for the export of each country’s products so as to achieve the goal of US$100 million in two-way trade. They agreed to continue maintaining and promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels and meetings through different forms, increasing the role of the intergovernmental committee, stepping up cooperation between the two countries'… Read full this story

