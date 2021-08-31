Pregnant health workers exempt from jobs at COVID-19 treatment areas

12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday HCM City authorities say COVID transmission rate 'controllable' COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19 HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end A health worker takes COVID-19 testing samples for people living in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — People who are pregnant, have children under-12-months-old, have underlying health conditions, or are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be assigned jobs that relate to coronavirus, according to a guideline the Ministry of Health announced on Monday. Accordingly, the ministry has asked medical facilities to develop and implement preventive measures tailored for specific areas and groups of medical workers. The facilities must actively assess infection risks to early detect and manage SARS-CoV-2 positive health-workers. The risk assessment for medical workers must be conducted daily after their shift, especially for those working in quarantine areas, examination and treatment areas and SARS-Cov-2 screening areas. Those assessed as in a high-risk group must stop working, and stop contact with patients and other health workers immediately. They will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 and take health quarantine under current… Read full this story

