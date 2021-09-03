Deputy prime minister Vũ Đức Đam (first right) inspects COVID-19 prevention measures at the Cái Mép – Thị Vải Port Cluster in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Photo baohaiquanvietnam.vn HCM CITY – Thanks to the adoption of drastic COVID-19 prevention measures at ports, the volume of goods that passed through ports in the first eight months of the year increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to 16.8 million TEUs, the Việt Nam Maritime Administration said. They comprised exports of 5.4 million TEUs, up 16 per cent, and imports of 5.5 million TEUs. With 3.2 million TEU, the Cái Mép – Thi Vải Port Cluster in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province accounted two thirds of the imports and exports in the south and 100 per cent of shipments from and to the US. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in many southern provinces and cities, port authorities have been adopting many preventive measures like keeping its employees on site and testing them all every three days. Nguyễn Xuân Kỳ, general director of the Tân Cảng – Cái Mép International Terminal Company Limited, said thanks to the strict implementation of prevention and control measures, some COVID cases were detected in time and immediately isolated. But after more… Read full this story

Ports see increase in goods handling despite COVID have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.