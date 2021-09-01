PM urges readiness as storm season nears

A landslide blocks a road. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urges all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters. — Photo for illustration. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on cities, provinces and agencies to be prepared for floods and storms in order to minimise human and property losses caused by natural disasters. The PM has sent a dispatch to a number of agencies within government, warning that now is the time people should not let their guards down, as the country approaches the peak time of year for floods and storms. He issued the notice to the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control; the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue; ministries, ministerial-level agencies and the people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities. According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, natural disasters continue to develop complicatedly and unpredictably. From now until year-end, between seven and nine storms and tropical depressions are expected to form in the East Sea, of which three or four will have direct impact on the mainland. Flash floods and landslides may occur in the mountains of the northern and north central regions in September and October, while… Read full this story

