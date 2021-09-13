PM says ‘Internet and computers for students’ programme very humanistic

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the launching ceremony of the "Internet and computers for students" programme on Sunday night in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The ‘Internet and computers for students’ programme is very humanistic and meaningful. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the statement on Sunday night when he launched the programme at a virtual meeting with 63 provinces and cities. PM Chính said supporting millions of disadvantaged students with internet and computers to learn online now would be supporting an entire generation. The programme is designed to provide millions of computers for disadvantaged students to serve learning online nationwide, especially for students living in areas hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the meeting, the PM said: "Reducing difficulties for disadvantaged students today is reducing the burden on society for many decades to come." "Helping children learning today is taking care of the speed and quality of the country’s development in the future," he added. Internet and computers for students not only provided physical connections for learning online but also a stronger connection between people, regions, as well as the present with the future, he said. The programme, which was co-implemented by the Ministry of Information and… Read full this story

