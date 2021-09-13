PM requires preventing corruption, vested interests in medical supplies purchase for COVID-19 fight

He made the order during an online working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Tien Giang on measures to push back the pandemic on September 13. The PM pointed to a number of gaps in pandemic prevention and control activities. He requested the localities to stick to directions from central agencies, especially the policy of considering communes and wards as "fortresses" and people as "warriors" in the fight against COVID-19, and taking the people as the centre and subject of pandemic prevention and control activities. The Government leader asked the provinces to set specific goals when applying social distancing measures, and make the utmost efforts to put the pandemic under control by September 30 at the latest. He reminded sectors and localities to strengthen communication activities to provide the people with information and knowledge in pandemic prevention and control. Regarding vaccine issues, the PM held that together with efforts to buy and import vaccines, it is crucial to speed up the research of home-grown vaccines as well as the transfer of technology for vaccine production inside the country. He urged the Ministry of Health to continue allocate vaccines based on the real situation in… Read full this story

