Speaking at a national teleconference on September 28 to seek solutions to accelerate the disbursement of the capital in 2021, PM Chinh noted that the country has so far disbursed only 47.38 percent of the total 500 trillion VND (21.96 billion USD) of public investment allocated for this year. He urged ministries, sectors and localities to discuss measures to remove obstacles in the work to speed up the progress of the disbursement and improve the efficiency of public investment capital, thus helping to boost socio-economic development in 2021 and laying a foundation for growth in 2022, with the motto of ensuring progress and quality of the disbursement in parallel with strengthening supervision and examination to prevent corruption in public investment activities. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung explained that the slow disbursement was due to many factors, including the ground clearance, bidding, changes in policies and regulations, the capacity of investors and contractors, and especially impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the conference, leaders of localities recording high ratios of public investment capital disbursement such as Bac Giang, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa shared their experience in the work. At the same time, many sectors, agencies and localities… Read full this story

PM required more efforts to complete 95 percent of public investment disbursement plan in 2021 have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.