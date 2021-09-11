Akkerman affirmed that the Dutch Government attaches importance to the two countries' comprehensive partnership, as well as their strategic partnerships in climate change response, water management, and sustainable agriculture, considering these as the solid foundation for continuing to develop relations between the countries' Governments and business circles in an extensive and effective manner for the sake of “the economies, human, and the planet." Appreciating the Vietnamese Government and the PM's attention to E.U. businesses, including Dutch firms, she held that both countries are holding numerous opportunities and prospects for enhancing cooperation. She expressed her hope that the two countries will keep effectively implementing the Vietnam – E.U. Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and soon carry out the E.U. – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thereby giving an important impulse to Vietnam's relations with the E.U. and the Netherlands. The diplomat also noted the attention of E.U. investors, including Dutch ones, to seaport and logistics industries, voicing her belief that cooperation projects in these sectors will help reduce transportation costs and increase the flow of goods from Vietnam to European nations. She added that the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands is handling about 60 percent of Vietnamese goods exported to Europe…. Read full this story

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam have 285 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.