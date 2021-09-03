PM highlights cooperation in digital transformation at global summit

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivered a speech at the 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit via video on Thursday evening, highlighting cooperation in digital transformation given the current situation. The PM said that as countries are suffering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and resource depletion, promoting international cooperation in the field of digital technology is the key to transform their growth models, better exploit resources, promote flows of capital, goods and services, thereby creating a new driving force for economic growth, and ensuring sustainable, inclusive and comprehensive development. He emphasised that Việt Nam's potential for digital economic development is enormous as the country is a dynamic developing economy in ASEAN, has a network of 17 Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with more than 60 partners, and has a market of nearly 100 million people, most of whom are young and quickly adapting to digital technology. Việt Nam is ready to, together with China and other countries, promote trade in services and digital economy in particular, contributing to the development of each nation and bringing practical benefits to the region and the world at large, he said. In this spirit, the Vietnamese… Read full this story

