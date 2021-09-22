PM attends opening ceremony of defence academy’s new school year

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the school year 2021-2022 of the National Defence Academy. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year of the National Defence Academy (Ministry of Defence). Speaking at the opening of the school year, Senior Lieutenant General, Associate Professor, Dr Trần Việt Khoa, Director of the National Defence Academy, said the 2021 – 2022 school year is the first school year to implement Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Party. The academy is determined to take the lead in implementing the motto “the quality of the school’s training is the unit’s combat readiness”, Khoa said. The academy will focus on improving the comprehensive quality of training and scientific research, focusing on renovating teaching methods in line with the modern education and training trends, strictly complying with regulations in studying, testing and evaluating results; drastically fighting "achievement diseases" in teaching, learning and working. Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that training and fostering senior cadres of the Party, State and army is an important and decisive step in the development of the country, bringing the Party’s revolutionary cause to a final victory. Chính said the National Defence Academy has made important contributions in training cadres for the country and in… Read full this story

