PM asks localities to complete testing by September 15

People in Bạch Mai Ward, Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District are screened before injection on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested localities under social distancing measures to complete testing of the entire population by September 15 to eliminate the sources of COVID-19 infection from the community. The PM on Wednesday sent an urgent dispatch to ask the localities’ leaders to quickly organise testing for people in very high and high-risk areas every two or three days, and residents in low-risk areas at least once. Localities that do not apply social distancing continue to carry out testing according to the official dispatch dated September 2 of the Ministry of Health. Localities implementing social distancing under Directive No 16 must immediately set up mobile medical stations. Other provinces also need to prepare mobile medical stations in communes, wards and townships to be ready for the occurrence of infections in the community. Inoculation also needs to be done as soon as possible when the vaccine is allocated for localities. Leaders of provinces, cities and districts were required to strengthen inspection and supervision of communes, wards and townships to promptly detect and overcome shortcomings and weaknesses in pandemic… Read full this story

