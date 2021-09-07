PM and four deputy PMs assigned responsibilities

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and four deputy PMs. —Photo zingnews.vn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decision to assign tasks to himself and four deputy PMs. According to the decision, the Prime Minister fully performs the tasks and powers prescribed by the Constitution and the Law on Government Organization. He is in charge of the Government, members of the Government, heads of Governmental agencies, and chairpersons of people’s committees at all levels; as well as directing major, important and strategic matters in the functions, tasks and powers of the Government. The deputy PMs are tasked with assisting the PM and representing the PM to make decisions and be responsible for their sectors. PM Phạm Minh Chính, Politburo member and secretary of the Party Delegation to the Government , leads and manages the functions, tasks and power of the Government. The Prime Minister governs the national socio-economic development strategies and plans; national financial, credit and monetary strategies and policies; national defence, security and foreign affairs strategy; personnel work; administrative reform; administrative boundaries; general issues on emulation and rewards work; coordination between the Government and agencies of the Party, the National Assembly, the President, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and… Read full this story

