Phú Quốc Island adjusts reopening date to late November

Hotels and resorts on Phú Quốc Island are prepared to welcome international visitors. Photo courtesy of vietnamnet.vn HCM CITY — To better prepare for quality tourism services, Phú Quốc Island will push its reopening date back to late November. Based on the vaccination situation on Phú Quốc and new epidemic developments, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that late November or early December would be the official opening time for Phú Quốc. Vice chairman of Kiên Giang Province People's Committee Nguyễn Lưu Trung affirmed that the zoning and tracing of potential cases has been carried out in a timely manner. Phú Quốc is ready to start its tourism pilot programme as previously planned. Trung said that new cases have posed challenges to the locality and that it was crucial to make some adjustments to the current plan to ensure visitors' safety. "What should be done when a European tourist is infected with COVID-19 in Việt Nam? Will he or she be offered treatment according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health? And who will be responsible for the payment," Nguyễn Ngọc Toản, director of Images Travel Company, was quoted as saying by online news site vietnamnet.vn. While Thailand has welcomed international tourists by commercial flights, Việt Nam will initially use charter flights…. Read full this story

