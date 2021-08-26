Celebrating the first wedding anniversary of Nguyễn Văn Hùng, who is dubbed a ‘tiny teacher’, and Lê Thị Diễm My. Photo courtesy of Trần Văn Trà by Lương Thu Hương The optimism and determination of people with disabilities have inspired a 22-year-old student in Hà Nội to create a series of photo collections featuring their lives. By sharing these meaningful photos, Trần Văn Trà, a final-year student of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning of Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering, wishes to spread positive energy to the community. "I hope to boost the confidence of people with disabilities in society by seeing themselves in my photos, and inspire ordinary people to find beauty in diversity," he said. Beginning last year, the architecture student with a passion for photography has released 10 collections portraying people with disabilities so far. Trần Văn Trà is a final-year student of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning of Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering but has a passion for photography. Photo courtesy of Trần Văn Trà He has found much pleasure in taking portraits since his high school years. His first works were taken with a smartphone and received praise from both friends and relatives. Earning money from a part-time job during his third year at university, Trà… Read full this story

Photographer showcases beauty of the disabled have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.