Phát hopes to impress at SEA Games

Badminton Lê Đức Phát competes and wins at the National Badminton Clubs Championship in Cần Thơ City in April. Photo courtesy of Lê Đức Phát Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Young, talented and determined, Lê Đức Phát is tipped to be a badminton star in the near future. He hopes he will take his first steps to success at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Việt Nam . In the past, Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Tiến Minh reached number five on the world stage and won bronze medals at four SEA Games. Now there’s a new man on the block, hoping to take Minh’s crown. Phát was born in 1998 to a sporting family in Đồng Nai Province. His father Lê Văn Đức was a national boxing champion in 1988. Since he was young, sport was always at the forefront of Phát’s childhood. “My dad built up a small yard for me to play football, a court for badminton and hung a punching bag for boxing,” he told Việt Nam News . “He tried to train me to be a boxer but I was a coward and did not like fighting, I was scared of boxing, I was afraid of being beaten and could not bear the pains, so I… Read full this story

