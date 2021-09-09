Pfizer, Moderna vaccines interchangeable as first and second dose: Health ministry

A health worker in Hà Nội holds up a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese health ministry’s vaccine advisory body has just announced that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna can be used interchangeably as first and second doses, amid supply shortage. Localities are supposed to set plans/reserve second doses as more Moderna supplies are currently not available, but in the push for a larger uptake of the first dose of vaccine in many COVID-19 hot spots, including HCM City, health authorities have decided to use up all the vaccines they are allocated. Since the beginning of the week, many people in HCM City who are scheduled to receive their second Moderna shot have been offered another mRNA vaccine – Pfizer – as an alternative, but the administration of the shots still requires consent. The only source of Moderna Việt Nam has at the moment is five million doses as a donation from the US Government via COVAX Facility. HCM City and the health ministry have spoken of a purchase deal for 5 million doses of Moderna through its distribution partner in Southeast Asia Zuellig Pharma, but an agreement has not been… Read full this story

