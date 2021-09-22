A newborn baby with dengue fever is treated at HCM City Children’s Hospital. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Children who have a fever for two straight days and other early symptoms of dengue fever should visit doctors as soon as possible to prevent complicated development of the disease, especially when the rainy season is coming, which can worsen dengue fever outbreaks. Doctors also raised concerns that due to fears of COVID-19 infections, many people have been delaying visits to doctors. According to the Centre for Children's Tropical Diseases under the Hà Nội-based National Children's Hospital, in the last two months, the centre received more than 60 children with dengue fever. Among them, the youngest was only six days old. A mother named Trang whose son was treated at the hospital for ten days said that he had a high temperature of up to 41 degrees Celsius and vomited a few times a day. Trang said that she gave her son pain relief tablets for a few days but they did not work and he continued to have a fever. "I took my son to a local hospital – Chương Mỹ District's Hospital – and then he was transferred to the National Children's Hospital after a diagnosis of dengue fever," she said, adding that… Read full this story

People urged to not put off medical visits despite COVID-19 have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.