People’s Artist, Việt Nam’s animation director Ngô Mạnh Lân dies at 87

HÀ NỘI — People’s Artist Ngô Mạnh Lân, screenwriter and animator of many famous animated works such as The Tale of Saint Gióng and Diary of a cricket passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87. People’s Artist Ngô Mạnh Lân who has made great contributions to building and developing Việt Nam Animation Studio — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn His grandson Đinh Tuấn Vũ, a young director known across the country, announced the news on his Facebook account, which reads: “My grandfather passed away peacefully and gently. That is the only consolation in this great pain”. Referring to People’s Artist Ngô Mạnh Lân, people recall many animated works that have accompanied the childhoods of many generations of Vietnamese people such as: Diary of a Cricket , The Tale of Saint Gióng , Trê Cóc , The Talking Starling , Warm Clothes and Thạch Sanh . Poster of the animated movie “The Tale of Saint Gióng”. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Animation Studio Ngô Mạnh Lân was born in 1934 in Thanh Oai, Thanh Trì, Hà Nội. He attended the first course of the Việt Nam School of Fine Arts in the Việt Bắc war zone led by painter Tô Ngọc Vân. For years, he served in the army,… Read full this story

