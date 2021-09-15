People in high, very high risk areas to be tested three times a week: Health Ministry

A medical worker takes a sample for COVID-19 testing in Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Ward on September 12. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — People living in high risk or very high risk areas must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 three times a week, while those living in other areas tested every five or seven days. This is part of the latest guidelines sent by the Ministry of Health to steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control in provinces and cities nationwide on Tuesday. The guidelines concentrate on testing and preventive measures to take when localities implement social distancing. According to the ministry, ramping up testing was important to control the disease. In areas with a high/very high risk of COVID-19 infection, rapid antigen tests should be given priority to immediately isolate positive cases. Rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests could be combined. In areas with less risk of infection, pooled testing can be used based on specific conditions, for example, combining testing samples from people of the same family, the same building or neighbours. Under the guidelines, localities should arrange testing sites for small areas. Volunteers and people can help take samples for rapid antigen tests. If unable to conduct mass testing, areas at high/very high risk must… Read full this story

