People and businesses join the fight against COVID-19

TCPVN donates an ambulance worth more than VNĐ810 million to District 11 Hospital in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — As both medical facilities and human resources are stretched to the limit and more patients lose their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic, help is coming from across society. According to the Ministry of Health, Viet Nam recorded 732,492 infections from April 27 to September 24. Over the past week, the number of new infections has been hovering at an average of nearly 10,000 cases per day. The father of the “Rice ATM” scheme in the previous wave of the pandemic, Hoàng Tuấn Anh has continued to help people in need. His latest scheme is an oxygen ATM system for home-isolated F0 patients, which has saved many people’s lives. Starting with 90 oxygen tanks deployed at stations in Phú Nhuận district, Anh has now coordinated with unions and business associations to supply thousands more at-home oxygen cylinders for patients in need. The international office of leading Thai conglomerate TCP Group (TCPVN), and owner of Red Bull and Warrior energy drink brands, has contributed more than VNĐ2 billion (US$67,000) in cash and products in research and manufacturing activities, helping to support those on the frontline fighting the pandemic. According… Read full this story

