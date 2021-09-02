Peacekeepers make poster to celebrate National Day from South Sudan

The poster is made of recycled waste to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2). Photos courtesy of the Communist Youth Union of Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital in South Sudan HÀ NỘI — The Communist Youth Union of Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital in South Sudan has completed a poster made of recycled waste to celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Day (September 2). Members of the union who are serving as peacekeepers in the African country finished the poster after 10 days with the aim to encourage and strengthen the solidarity of the Việt Nam People’s Army and people to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the hospital’s youth union. The poster aims to encourage all staff and officials of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force who are working and serving at Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, the report said. The youth union members collected cans and bottles of different colours to make the special work. Inspired by Doctor Tống Vân Anh, Secretary of the Youth Union of Level 2 Field Hospital No 3, the union members spent a lot of time collecting beer cans and soft drinks bottles of different colours to make… Read full this story

