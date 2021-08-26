Illustration by Trịnh Lập by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà The school year is set to soon begin, and it is clear to millions of students across Việt Nam that their first day back and several weeks after will be held online. Students in Việt Nam spent last semester studying online from the end of April when the first cases of the fourth coronavirus wave emerged. Students study online, teachers teach online and parents have to adapt to new circumstances by providing new tools for their children to study. Even teacher-parent meetings are held online. A couple of weeks ago, my children’s teachers said that if online work continued this coming semester, parents were advised to purchase a new computer for each child. “You cannot follow a class on your mobile phone,” the teacher said. “Your child will not be able to focus and follow the class if you’re all in a car going to your home town or in a place where he or she cannot concentrate and follow what the teacher is saying.” From the teacher’s point of view, it’s harder for them to gain all the students’ attention at the same time. “It’s been tiring as I cannot keep track… Read full this story

Patience needed as school starts again...online have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.