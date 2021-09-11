Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) meets Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on September 11 for Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, who is in Việt Nam for an official visit and to co-chair the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation. Minister Wang Yi congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will achieve the development goals for 2030 and 2045 set by the Congress. The Chinese minister informed this host on the common perceptions and important outcomes reached during the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation. He stated that the two sides should strengthen political trust, promote cooperation across the fields and constantly enrich the content of the China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Wang also said China is willing to work with Việt Nam in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcoming Wang and the Chinese delegation… Read full this story

Party chief hosts reception for Chinese Foreign Minister have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.