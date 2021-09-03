Park applauds players’ efforts despite loss

Coach Park Hang-seo of Việt Nam said his players performed well against Saudi Arabia. Photo courtesy of AFC HÀ NỘI — Coach Park Hang-seo praised his players’ efforts after Việt Nam lost to Saudi Arabia by three goals to one in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday in Riyadh. “We scored first but lost this match. We were unlucky suffering two goals from the penalty spot, and then we played with less men,” said the South Korean said at the post-match briefing. “Clearly the shortage of personnel created more problems for us than our lower level of technique compared to the hosts. The result, of course, could not be changed but if we could play with full players, it could have been closer.” Park and his players did threaten an upset from the off after an early goal by Nguyễn Quang Hải three minutes into the game. The team had to work hard to protect their lead in the first half. The second half saw Vietnamese defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh receiving a second yellow card in the 54th minute. His sliding challenge resulted in a handball inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot and send Mạnh off following confirmation from VAR. In the second period Saudi Arabia… Read full this story

