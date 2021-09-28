Illustrative image. Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Phạm Mai Hương's daughter, who is a secondary-school student in Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội, has gained up to five kilos in the last two months. Hương said her daughter's weight was nearly 10kg higher than the Body Mass Index (BMI) standard. "I'm very worried about my daughter's weight now," Hương said. Hương's daughter is one of many children in urban areas that have become overweight and obese. Data of the Ministry of Health recently showed that the rate of overweight and obese children in urban areas accounted for 26.8 per cent of the total children in 2020 in the country. It means that four out of 10 urban children are overweight or obese. The obesity rate among children in HCM City has exceeded 50 per cent, and 41 per cent in Hà Nội. The 2019-20 National Nutrition Census of the National Institute of Nutrition said that the rate of overweight and obese children in the country increased 2.2 times between 2010 and 2020. Causes Associate Professor Lê Bạch Mai, former deputy director of the National Institute of Nutrition, said the cause of obesity in children was due to eating too much unhealthy food… Read full this story

Overweight and obese children in urban areas on the rise have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.