Overseas Vietnamese firms are suppliers of Vietnamese goods to foreign markets

A supermarket of an overseas Vietnamese enterprise in Australia. Overseas Vietnamese retailers are expected to promote consumption of Vietnamese products abroad. Photo kinhtedothi.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The overseas Vietnamese business community is an important distribution channel to bring Vietnamese goods to the world market, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên. From August 18 to September 27, the MCQ supermarket chain and AusViet Company are implementing a trade promotion programme for Vietnamese rice in Australia with the title “Việt Nam, Land of the World’s Best Rice”, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia. Under this programme, 10,000 bags of rice branded Ban Mai Cung Đình are offered to customers at the MCQ supermarket system that was established by Vietnamese people in 1992 in Perth. At the same time, the AusViet Company will give hundreds of ST25 rice bags as gifts to Australian consumers in Melbourne to introduce Vietnamese rice to local people. This is not the first time the overseas Vietnamese business community has introduced Vietnamese agricultural products to the world market. In June 2021, overseas Vietnamese retailers in the EU imported Vietnamese fresh litchi for the first time. Vân Anh, director of Thanh Hùng supermarket in Spijkenisse,… Read full this story

