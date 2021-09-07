Over 795,000 COVID-hit workers eligible for assistance

Health ministry proposes Telehealth to treat COVID-19 patients at home HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief Fully vaccinated people still have to comply with social distancing regulations, 5K message: Health ministry No COVID-19 vaccination for children yet, amid supply shortage: Health ministry A-maze-ing system helps keep drivers safe A worker in southern Long An Province’s Bến Lức District receives support from local police during the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) system has confirmed the list of over 795,000 workers from more than 29,300 employers who are eligible for financial support in 62 out of 63 cities and provinces under a Government resolution and the Prime Minister’s decision on policies supporting employees and employers affected by the coronavirus. Of them, over 613,000 had their labour contracts suspended and more than 80,000 quit jobs to receive aid worth VNĐ1 million each, while over 1,000 others were given professional training to continue with their jobs. More than 613 units had to borrow loans to pay salaries for over 45,800 workers who became unemployed due to the pandemic. A further 151 units also proposed accessing loans to pay workers in the fields of transport, aviation, tourism, lodging and sending Vietnamese… Read full this story

