The online programme "Vắc xin tinh thần" (Vaccine for Mental Health), which offers community activities for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by organisations in HCM City this week. It includes doctors and experts from Bình Dân Hospital and Thủ Đức Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital who have worked to boost morale and help local people in the battle against the virus. (Photo courtesy of the producer) HCM CITY— An online programme called "Vắc xin tinh thần" (Vaccine for Mental Health) offering community activities for people during the COVID-19 pandemic was launched by organisations in HCM City this week. The programme includes Prevention Measures & Ways to Improve Mental Health, Psychological Consulting Online Services and Things One Should Do after COVID-19 Infection. Each topic is managed by a group of doctors and experts from Bình Dân Hospital and Thủ Đức Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital, who have worked to boost morale and help local people in the battle against the virus. Doctors and experts will participate in online workshops and offer consultation services in psychological care. The city's vaccination and COVID-19 testing programmes will also be included. Shopping hotlines and services for quarantined people and those in locked-down areas will be featured. Stories from volunteers who have assisted the city’s medical staff to test and vaccinate locals will be included. "Through our programme, we want to encourage people and inspire love, unity, mercy, energy and belief in the COVID-19 fight," Dr. Ngô Thị Phương Lan, rector of the… Read full this story

Online 'Vaccine for Mental Health' programme offers help to HCM City residents during pandemic programme have 379 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.