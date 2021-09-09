Online tours take people to another Sa Pa

Lê Hương Though Sa Pa District in the northern province of Lào Cai has long lured tourists all year round due to its mild temperatures, spectacular mountains, beautiful forests and unique ethnic minorities, social distancing has now led to the vast majority of people staying home. However, two innovative Sa Pa residents are now offering online tours of the classic Việt Nam destination. Vũ Ngọc Hướng, 22, of the Giáy ethnic group, was the first to offer such tours in the region. Vũ Ngọc Hướng guides an online tour to ancient stone site in Mường Hoa Valley. Photo courtesy of Vũ Ngọc Hướng Virtual tours involve a guide going out and visiting various tourist sites as normal, but these are livestreamed so the 'virtual tourists' can watch from the comfort of their own homes. Hướng's tours allow people to 'visit' ancient stone sites in Sa Pa and explore the Giáy ethnic cuisine and lifestyle. Over a hundred participants throughout the country have joined her tours since early July. "During the past two years, the tourism sector in Sa Pa has been seriously hurt," Hướng told Việt Nam News . "Many businesses had to stop their operation while many in the field lost their… Read full this story

