Online shopping rises 50% in Hà Nội during social distancing

HÀ NỘI Online shopping through e-commerce platforms by consumers in Hà Nội rose 30-50 per cent in four social distancing periods, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade. Acting Director of the department Trần Thị Phương Lan said that supplies of goods have been ensured in the city to meet the demand of local residents amid the social distancing measures. The department has also rolled out measures to support farmers in selling their products, while allowing farm produce from 22 other cities and provinces to be sold in the capital city, she said, noting that over 200,000 tonnes of agricultural and aquatic products were consumed in only 10 days as of September 21. Along with creating optimal conditions for the transport of goods, the city has quickly conducted testing and vaccination on labourers working in the goods distribution system. So far, all of them have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, said Lan. She said that the department has urged the diversification of sale methods, focusing on promoting e-commerce. Meanwhile, it has given advice to the municipal People's Committee on the issuance of a set of safe production and business criteria, along with guiding local firms to devise safe operation plans. The department has also listened… Read full this story
- China online shopping: Dishonest websites face fines
- BBC 6 Music's audience rises 50%
- Online Friday 2019 hopes to attract 1,000 brands
- Face masks sell out online and in shops across Britain as coronavirus panic sweeps nation - even though experts say they don't help
- Shops 'face perfect storm of rising costs and falling spending'
- From a tiny underground shop in Perth to a global fashion empire - inside the rise and fall of Jeanswest and the lavish life of its millionaire playboy founder
- The best time to shop at Aldi, Lidl, Poundland and B&M to make sure you snap up bargains
- What Strategist Readers Are Buying: Tick Repellent and High-Rise Workout Leggings
- Home Bargains has slashed the price of an electric heater to £12.99
- Is this the most popular job advert EVER? Over 23,000 people apply to run a coffee shop on the remote Irish island of Great Blasket - despite having 'no electricity or hot water'
Online shopping rises 50% in Hà Nội during social distancing have 361 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.