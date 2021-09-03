Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính examines COVID-19 prevention and control tasks at Thạnh Phú Commune in southern Đồng Nai Province on August 27. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday evening directed prevention and control measures for 2,594 communes, wards and towns of 19 southern localities that are undergoing social distancing through an online system set up in his office. The online steering and examination centre for COVID-19 prevention and control has been established at the PM's office after he inspected COVID-19 prevention and control tasks at communes, wards and townships in HCM City, Hà Nội and southern Bình Dương and Đồng Nai Province. The centre was created by the Việt Nam Post and Telecommunications (VNPT) and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) to connect the PM’s office with communes, wards and towns nationwide. This is the first online system that helps the PM to quickly and directly examine and guide COVID-19 prevention and control in areas which are considered as the "fortresses" in the fight against the pandemic. The PM appreciated the efforts of VNPT and Viettel in setting up the centre within a short space of time while ensuring quality. The centre would serve as a tool to… Read full this story

Online COVID-19 steering centre set up at PM's office have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.