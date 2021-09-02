Novartis honored as pioneer in digital transformation in healthcare

Novartis is the sole pharmaceutical firm among a total of 34 units that were honored for their efforts and outstanding contributions to the Digital Transformation of the Healthcare Sector in 2020, at the National Digital Transformation Congress. Over the years, Novartis has always been a leader in the implementation of digital transformation and technology application in the health sector. This has been creating a premise in supporting and implementing digital activities such as building an electronic medical record system, deploying digital transformation in the fields of online public services, medical publicity, remote examination and treatment, etc. Novartis’ significant achievements in Digital Transformation In 2020, Novartis became the first to apply the Doctuiqy platform in organizing activities connecting healthcare professionals to update scientific knowledge. The company has also cooperated with healthcare organizations and Hello Bac Si to increase public health awareness in Vietnam through digital platforms, partnered with Samsung SDS to apply Brightics RA artificial intelligence technology in routine screening of eye diseases. Furthermore, to improve the quality of its programs and activities, Novartis has invested in technical infrastructure and constructed its own Studio room to conduct online conferences, seminars, etc. Notably, Novartis has partnered and sponsored for healthcare organizations to… Read full this story

