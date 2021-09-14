Northern provinces urged to improve regional linkage and planning

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng chairs an online meeting on socio-development and public investment for northern provinces on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the ministry HÀ NỘI — Regional linkage and planning was important to the development of every single locality and the whole northern region, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said on Tuesday. Speaking at an online meeting on next year's socio-economic development plan and public investment plan for the northern region, Dũng said that proper regional linkage and planning would help localities make use of their advantages but not destroy the motivations of others. The northern region of Việt Nam is divided into two economic zones with the northern midland and mountainous zone consisting of 14 provinces – Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Bắc Giang, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La and Hòa Bình. The Red River Delta zone consists of ten provinces and cities – Bắc Ninh, Hà Nam, Hà Nội, Hải Dương, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thái Bình and Vĩnh Phúc. In the last eight months, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, provinces in… Read full this story

