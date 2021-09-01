As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice. Tree branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang are covered with ice drops as temperature drops down to -9 degrees Celsius (Photo: VNA) VNA Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C The Mau Son mountain area in Lang Son Province is being blanketed by snow and ice as the temperature has dropped to minus 1 degrees centigrade.
- Blackfish will stick around deeper, striped bass will linger close by as water temperatures drop
- Arctic air brings a temperature plunge of 50F and widespread frost
- Rising Arctic temperatures and rainfall causing more severe weather
- Thunderstorms and heavy rain to hammer Britain before temperatures plunge
- Watch a Russian Ice Cap Experience An ‘Unprecedented’ Melt Down
- NASA's New Space Laser Will Track Earth's Vanishing Ice
- Plan to open Pier 6 area at Brooklyn Bridge Park put on ice until spring
- Even One of the Most Stable Parts of Antarctica Is Losing Ice
- Recovery of Nepal climbers delayed by mountain's remoteness
- Here's What Greenland Will Look Like Once All the Ice Melts
Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C have 217 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.