A landslide caused by heavy rains in Thanh Chương District, Nghệ An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has predicted more flooding and localised landslides in northern and north-central regions due to recent intense rainfall. Strong rains continued to affect the region on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms also occurred over the Central Highlands and southern region. On Monday morning, heavy rainfall of 50-150mm fell in the northern-central region. The meteorological agency also warned of possible flooding and landslides in mountainous and low-lying areas, as well as along rivers. Due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, the Central Highlands and southern regions are forecast more showers and thunderstorms on Monday evening. The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said people should be vigilant and evacuate areas where flash flooding may occur. Localities are requested to inspect unsafe housing in mountainous areas, along rivers and streams and in high-risk areas, and to be ready to move people to safe places. Localities need to arrange forces to ensure traffic safety. Prolonged heavy rains during the past three days have caused serious flooding in many areas of Nghệ An central province, leaving at least one… Read full this story

North and central regions hit by more heavy rains and flooding have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.