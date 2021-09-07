New treatment methods can reduce COVID-19 mortality

Dr Nguyễn Thanh Liêm, former director of the National Peadiatrics Hospital Dr Nguyễn Thanh Liêm, former director of the National Paediatrics Hospital, has said that while the vaccine coverage in Việt Nam is still low, the economy and health sectors are weak, and Việt Nam cannot yet live with COVID-19 like European and American models. What do you think needs to be done in order to reduce the death rate for COVID-19 patients? Treating COVID-19 patients is a challenge not only for Việt Nam but also for the whole world. The overall mortality rate, especially in Hồ Chí Minh City, is high. That is understandable given our economic and medical conditions. To reduce mortality, we need to constantly update about scientific progress to apply new treatments that the world has successfully applied. There are two treatment methods that can be studied to deploy as soon as possible in our country. The first is transfusion of convalescent plasma containing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus from recovered patients to patients at risk of severe conditions. This is not a new method. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many parts of the world have applied this method and it has contributed to reducing the mortality rate. Due to the urgent pandemic situation, the… Read full this story

