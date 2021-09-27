A Chinese expert has his temperature taken as he arrives at a quarantine site in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Thanks to Government's Resolution No. 105/NQ-CP on support for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, the criteria for obtaining a Work Permit as a foreigner in Việt Nam has been eased. To resolve some of the difficulties facing enterprises and foreign workers, this resolution has been approved by the Prime Minister and was issued on September 9. To facilitate foreign workers coming to work in Việt Nam, the Government requested the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to relax some of the regulations and conditions on granting and extending Work Permits, while ensuring pandemic prevention and control measures are not compromised. Under Point A, Clause 3, Article 3 of Decree No. 152/2020/ND-CP, foreigners must hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or an equivalent degree, and have at least three years of work experience in the field were trained. That experience and academic qualification must match the job that the Work Permit application is related to. This rule has now been eased; foreigners must still hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or an equivalent degree, and have at least three years of… Read full this story

New resolution eases requirements for Work Permit applications for foreigners. have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.