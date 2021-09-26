National Day celebrated in Slovakia

Speaking at the September 24 event, Ambassador Nguyen Tuan highlighted September 2, 1945 as a glorious milestone in Vietnam's history. He briefed his guests on what Vietnam has achieved during the "Doi Moi" (renewal) period over the last 35 years and its efforts to fight COVID-19, and on some basic points of Vietnam's foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress early this year. The diplomat took the occasion to thank the Government and people of Slovakia for donating 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and committing to more deliveries in the future. He expressed his delight at the comprehensive development of the long-standing relations between the two countries, saying he expects the bilateral ties will grow further and bear more fruits in the coming time. Tuan also showed his gratitude towards the Vietnamese community in Slovakia for raising a total of 11,710 EUR (13,724 USD) for Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund. Source: VNA

