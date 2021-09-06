NA leader arrives in Austria for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

The conference, which is being jointly held by the IPU and the Austrian Parliament from September 6-8 in in-person format, is themed "Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet." NA Chairman Hue is scheduled to deliver speeches on the overall topic of the conference and at some discussions, focusing on sustainable development, the response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery. On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese NA leader will have meetings with leaders of the IPU, parliaments of some countries and some international organisations. He will also attend a Vietnam-Austria business forum. The conference is a new and special mechanism of the IPU, aiming to contribute a common voice to the United Nations on the settlement of global issues. It is held every five years. Also on September 5 evening, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Vietnamese Ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Austria and Germany. He lauded the efforts of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, including those in Europe, in implementing the vaccine diplomacy, asking the ambassadors to continue to work hard by all means and all channels to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam. The ambassadors… Read full this story
- Benny Gantz elected Israeli speaker, signalling deal with Netanyahu
- EU leaders clash over economic response to coronavirus crisis
- Power, equality, nationalism: how the pandemic will reshape the world
- Labour elects new leader: A look back at Jeremy Corbyn's highs and lows
- Where are the west’s female leaders?
- The coronavirus pandemic could push 11 million people in Asia into poverty, World Bank warns
- Amid COVID-19 spread, Maldives Parliament to go virtual from March 30
- 'I will tear out this poison by its roots': New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says SORRY to Jews for 'stain' of anti-Semitism in the party in final swipe at Jeremy Corbyn as he wins leadership vote with 56.2 per cent landslide over rivals
- World-renowned NYC pediatric neurosurgeon, 73, who separated conjoined twins dies from coronavirus
- America is the first country in the world with more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day as fears grow that Detroit will be next epicenter after Michigan deaths double in three days
NA leader arrives in Austria for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament have 356 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.