NA Chairwoman pledges favourable condition for Dutch investors

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made the pledge at a reception for leaders of the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) in The Hague on March 26 during her ongoing official visit to the country. The legislation leader said her visit to the country aims to deepen ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands and between the two parliaments. She hailed the NVCC's role in helping Dutch enterprises explore and invest in Vietnam's market, believing that with its experience and knowledge of Vietnam, as well as its close-knit ties with the Dutch Government, the EU, the Embassy and other organisations of Vietnam in the country, the NVCC will provide more support for local enterprises to do business in Vietnam. She hoped that the NVCC would continue serving as a bridge connecting Dutch investors with Vietnam. For his part, NVCC President Erik Mattyssen briefed Ngan on the organisation's structure and operation, saying it was established in 1995 after a Dutch business delegation visited Vietnam to explore the country's investment environment. The NVCC aims to promote investment and trade between the two countries, Mattyssen said, adding that all NVCCC management board members are leaders of enterprises and groups that are operating successfully in… Read full this story

