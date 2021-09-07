NA Chairman’s remarks at opening of WCSP5

Following the full text of the remarks. Excellency President of the National Council of Austria, Excellency President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Distinguished delegates, On behalf of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President of the National Council of Austria and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for your invitations to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP), held in the beautiful city of Vienna. Allow me to extend my warm greetings from Vietnam to all esteemed delegates. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic gloom and grave concern across the globe, we praise the great efforts and strong will of the Austrian Parliament to host our conference. Such endeavors enable our parliamentarians, as representatives of the people, to come together physically. This is a demonstration of multilateral solidarity to join hands together in concerted efforts triumphing over the COVID-19 for peace, economic recovery and sustainable development. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Given new opportunities, the world today is facing a variety of major challenges, including protracted conflicts, terrorism, transnational crime, serious impacts of climate change, food security, water resources security and widespread devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic,… Read full this story

