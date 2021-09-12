On Sunday at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ witnesses the handover ceremony of COVID-19 aid (including COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies) donated to Việt Nam during his trip to three European countries. Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long (right) receives the token of support. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday, concluding his trip to Europe to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria and pay visits to the European Parliament, Belgium and Finland from September 5-11. While there, the top lawmaker took part in more than 70 activities. The trip affirmed the foreign policy of Việt Nam's Party and State; manifested the country's proactiveness, activeness and responsibility; and raised its position. One of the focuses of the trip was vaccine diplomacy as well as cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Bilateral contacts within the framework of the conference helped consolidate and strengthen foreign relations between Việt Nam and other countries. NA Chairman Huệ's activities also helped deepen friendship and accelerate co-operation between Việt Nam and other countries in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, science and technology. Upon arriving at… Read full this story

NA Chairman concludes Europe tour, hands over donated vaccine and medical supplies to health ministry have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.