N.A. Chairman meets with IPU President

At the meeting, the IPU President expressed his impression on the organization of the 132nd IPU General Assembly in Hanoi, saying this was a great success of the IPU. He highly valued the contributions of the National Assembly of Vietnam when chairing and coordinating with the IPU in the adoption of the 2015 Hanoi Declaration "The Sustainable Development Goals: Turning Words into Actions." N.A. Chairman Hue affirmed that attending IPU activities is an important task in Vietnam’s multilateral parliamentary diplomacy in order to promote and protect its interests as well as express the country’s views on global concerns, contributing to raising the position of the Vietnamese legislature in particular and Vietnam in general in the international arena. It offers opportunities for the Vietnamese N.A. to access operational experiences and good practices of parliaments around the world in order to improve the quality and efficiency of its activities, he noted. Hue informed that the National Assembly of Vietnam has actively participated in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), passing laws, verifying and ratifying relevant international conventions and treaties, and approving national strategies and budgets for target programs related to sustainable development. In particular, it has promptly adopted a… Read full this story
