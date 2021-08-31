Music project motivates people to stay optimistic

Songwriter and author Hamlet Trương has sent his new original song Sài Gòn, Cà Phê, Tình Yêu (Sài Gòn, Coffee, Love) to Chạm – Sing&Share to spread positive energy to the community. Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY — People are encouraged to send videos of their singing performances and positive messages to the non-profit music project Chạm – Sing&Share (Touch – Sing&Share) as a way to motivate the community to stay optimistic amid the pandemic. The organiser, Lê Trần Media, aims to connect people across the country through music and encourage them to overcome the hard times together. The participants can record videos at home and then send them to the organiser via email [email protected] for editing. The project includes Vietnamese artists like Hamlet Trương, Nguyễn Hồng Thuận and Bùi Công Duy, along with amateur performers. "The music in the project is full of emotion, and easily touches listeners," said songwriter and author Hamlet Trương. The artist has sent his new original song Sài Gòn, Cà Phê, Tình Yêu (Sài Gòn, Coffee, Love) to Chạm – Sing&Share to spread positive energy to the community. The song has a joyful melody, expressing the artist's love of HCM City and reminding people of familiar activities and peaceful life in the city. The 33-year-old… Read full this story

