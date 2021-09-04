Germany to donate 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam HCM City to announce official decision soon on social distancing regulations, speeds up vaccination pace HCM City sees more COVID cases among children Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan Seven COVID clusters found in capital city A medical worker takes a sample from a teacher at Trưng Vương School in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District on Saturday for COVID-19 testing. The city plans to test all participants of the online opening ceremony for the new school year which is scheduled to be held on Sunday morning. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 9,521 new coronavirus cases were announced on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 511,170. The figure represented a drop of more than 5,300 cases compared to the previous day. Among the new patients 4,734 were discovered in the community, outside already locked down or quarantine zones. HCM City still remains the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot with 4,104 new cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương (2,485), Đồng Nai (992) and Long An (544). Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw a decrease of 4,395, Bình Dương, 1,191 and Long An, 20 cases. The capital city… Read full this story

More than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.