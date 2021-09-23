Treating seriously-ill COVID patients at a field hospital in Tân Bình District, HCM City. HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has reported 9,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening, in 33 provinces and cities. These include 9,465 domestic infections with 5,344 being detected in the community. The number of locally transmitted cases decreased by more than 2,000 compared to yesterday. A further 236 deaths were also reported in HCM City, Bình Dương, Long An, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Thuận, Tây Ninh, Tiền Giang, Hà Nội and Bình Định. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 18,017. HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases today with 5,032, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (2,764), Đồng Nai (760) and Long An (190). Other cases were found in Kiên Giang, An Giang, Tây Ninh, Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Bình, Đồng Tháp, Hà Nam, Ninh Thuận, Thừa Thiên Huế, Bình Định, Bình Phước, Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau, Bình Thuận, Phú Yên, Quảng Nam, Hà Nội, Quảng Ngãi, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Đà Nẵng, Gia… Read full this story

More than 9,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, more than half community infections have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.