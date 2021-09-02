The southern province of Bình Dương, currently Việt Nam's second biggest COVID-19 hotspot, began injecting 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine for its people and workers on Thursday (September 2). VNA/VNS Chí Tưởng HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached 486,727 on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported an increase of 13,197 more patients and another 271 deaths. Only 11 of the new infections were imported and the rest locally transmitted. HCM City led the country once more with the number of new cases detecting 5,963, followed by Bình Dương (4,504), Đồng Nai (803), Long An (583). Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw an increase of 595 cases, Bình Dương an additional 1,064 and Đồng Nai 44 while the figure in Long An dropped by 11. New patients were also found in Tiền Giang (290), Kiên Giang (122), Đồng Tháp (102), Bình Phước (70), Nghệ An (66), Tây Ninh (62), Khánh Hòa (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Quảng Bình (56), An Giang (51), Thanh Hóa (50), Đà Nẵng (42), Cần Thơ (42), Bình Thuận (34), Đắk Lắk (34), Thừa Thiên Huế (25), Bình Định (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Sóc Trăng (13) and Cà Mau (11). The capital… Read full this story

More than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 271 deaths have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.