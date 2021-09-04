More supports given to people in pandemic-hit localities

* On the day, personnel of the Military Command of Phuoc Long commune of Binh Phuoc province provided 12 tons of vegetables and necessities for troops and militiamen who are carrying out COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control missions in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City. Reportedly, the vegetables were donated by local benefactors and grown by the unit's troops. * The Ho Chi Minh municipal Center for Social Welfare announced on September 3 that the center has so far presented more than 2.3 million gift packages to people who are facing difficulties due to the pandemic. In the coming time, the unit will hand over remaining 15,000 gift packages to pandemic-affected people in wards, communes and towns in the city. According to the city's Fatherland Front Committee, the unit has through different channels collected information about pandemic-affected people so as to support them in a timely manner. * The Binh Duong provincial Military Command on September 3 received 200 tons out of 1,000 tons of rice donated by local businesses in support of pandemic-affected people in Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities. According to Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial military command Senior Colonel Le Minh Tri, since… Read full this story

